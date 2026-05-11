Economic Times launches 2026 Most Innovative AI Product Awards nominations
The Economic Times just kicked off nominations for its 2026 Most Innovative AI Product Awards.
These awards spotlight AI solutions that are actually making a difference in India, especially across fields like banking, healthcare, retail, logistics, and cybersecurity.
It's all about recognizing tech that's moved beyond experiments and is creating real impact.
Nominations open through May 31
There are separate categories for startups, SMEs, and big companies, so everyone gets a fair shot based on their size and stage.
Entries are judged on how deep the tech goes, if it can scale up, how well it's executed, and what results it delivers.
Participants get noticed by investors and industry leaders.
If you're building something cool with AI or know someone who is, nominations are open until May 31.