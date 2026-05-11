Economic Times launches 2026 Most Innovative AI Product Awards nominations

Nominations open through May 31

There are separate categories for startups, SMEs, and big companies, so everyone gets a fair shot based on their size and stage.

Entries are judged on how deep the tech goes, if it can scale up, how well it's executed, and what results it delivers.

Participants get noticed by investors and industry leaders.

If you're building something cool with AI or know someone who is, nominations are open until May 31.