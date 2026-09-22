Economic Times Product of the Year Awards 2026 highlight cybersecurity
Technology
The Economic Times Product of the Year Awards 2026 are putting cybersecurity front and center, celebrating technology that keeps India's digital world safer.
From tools that block threats to platforms protecting your identity, these awards highlight products making a real difference for businesses.
Proof of risk reduction, recent updates
To snag the Cybersecurity Product of the Year title, products need to show they actually reduce risks and have been launched or improved recently.
Judges are looking for proof (like strong results, real-world impact, and innovation) that these solutions help companies stay secure in today's fast-changing digital landscape.