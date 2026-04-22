Economic Times unveils Phase 2 GenAI hackathon results across India
Technology
The Economic Times just revealed the results of Phase 2 of its GenAI Hackathon, where over 54,000 people from all over India competed to turn cool AI ideas into working solutions.
Teams that made it through had to show off actual prototypes, so not just concepts, but real projects that could make a difference.
Hackathon prioritized practical industry AI
This hackathon wasn't just about coding: it pushed teams to build AI tools that solve real problems for businesses and industries.
Judges looked for strong tech skills, fresh ideas, and practical use.
Want to check out the standout teams and their projects? Head over to Unstop for all the details.