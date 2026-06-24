ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI now $500 on Prime Day

OMNI station washes mop, empties dustbin

The DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI packs serious suction (16,600 Pa) to grab dust and pet hair from carpets.

Its mop cleans itself as it goes, so your floors stay fresh without spreading dirt around.

Plus, the V-shaped roller in ZeroTangle 2.0 keeps hair from getting stuck: no more wrestling with tangled brushes.

The OMNI Station takes care of washing the mop with hot water, drying it out, emptying the dustbin, and refilling the water automatically.

It even extends its mop to reach tricky spots like corners and baseboards for a thorough clean.