ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI now $500 on Prime Day
If you've been eyeing a robot vacuum, now's your moment: Amazon Prime Day has knocked $300 off the ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI, bringing it down to $500 from its usual $800.
Designed for homes with pets, kids, and all sorts of floors, this gadget handles vacuuming and mopping with high suction power and self-cleaning features so you don't have to sweat the mess.
OMNI station washes mop, empties dustbin
The DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI packs serious suction (16,600 Pa) to grab dust and pet hair from carpets.
Its mop cleans itself as it goes, so your floors stay fresh without spreading dirt around.
Plus, the V-shaped roller in ZeroTangle 2.0 keeps hair from getting stuck: no more wrestling with tangled brushes.
The OMNI Station takes care of washing the mop with hot water, drying it out, emptying the dustbin, and refilling the water automatically.
It even extends its mop to reach tricky spots like corners and baseboards for a thorough clean.