'Tech support scam': ED raids 15 locations in Delhi, Mumbai

The ED's investigation revealed that fraudsters were operating several fake call centers in Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Rajouri Garden areas of Delhi. Victims were duped by scammers posing as customer support representatives from reputed companies like Charles Schwab Financial Services, Microsoft , and Apple . The callers extorted money from the victims by threatening them with arrest for non-compliance.

Money laundering

Victims' money converted into cryptocurrencies and gift cards

The ED's investigation also found that the victims' money was converted into cryptocurrencies and gift cards. These were then transferred to the fraudsters and their accomplices. The agency discovered that crypto wallets used by these fraudsters had transactions worth millions of US dollars. This further highlights the scale of this elaborate scam operation.