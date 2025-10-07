'Tech support scam': ED raids 15 locations in Delhi, Mumbai
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 15 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and other areas. The action is part of an investigation into the so-called 'Tech Support scam,' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe was initiated after multiple FIRs were filed against one Karan Verma and others by the Delhi Police.
Scam details
Fraudsters operated several fake call centers
The ED's investigation revealed that fraudsters were operating several fake call centers in Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Rajouri Garden areas of Delhi. Victims were duped by scammers posing as customer support representatives from reputed companies like Charles Schwab Financial Services, Microsoft, and Apple. The callers extorted money from the victims by threatening them with arrest for non-compliance.
Money laundering
Victims' money converted into cryptocurrencies and gift cards
The ED's investigation also found that the victims' money was converted into cryptocurrencies and gift cards. These were then transferred to the fraudsters and their accomplices. The agency discovered that crypto wallets used by these fraudsters had transactions worth millions of US dollars. This further highlights the scale of this elaborate scam operation.