Edge AI: The tech making devices smarter, faster, and more reliable

Edge AI is a big deal for places where fast internet isn't guaranteed—think rural clinics, factories, or even trains. It helps with instant medical diagnostics, emergency alerts, and patient monitoring without lag or data privacy worries. Indian startups are designing these chips so more people can benefit from smart tech without waiting on a stable connection.

What's happening in the space?

From speeding up healthcare in remote areas to powering real-time alerts from security cameras and sensors, Edge AI is making devices quicker and more reliable—even offline.

Indian chipmakers are also building affordable hardware for local and global markets, cutting down on imports while meeting urgent tech needs right at home.