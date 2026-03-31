Edifier ES300 Bluetooth speaker drops to $239.99 on Amazon

Ivory ES300 leather finish and connectivity

The Ivory version stands out with its leather finish and metal grille, channeling those classic Marshall looks.

You get plenty of ways to connect: USB, aux, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and AirPlay 2 for multi-room setups, though there's no water or dust resistance.

Sound-wise, it packs a punch with a 30-watt woofer and two 15-watt tweeters for crisp bass and smooth treble.

The controls are simple to use but skip the physical buttons some other brands offer.

Overall: solid design, great connectivity, strong audio, all at a friendlier price right now.