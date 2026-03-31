Edifier ES300 Bluetooth speaker drops to $239.99 on Amazon
The Edifier ES300 Bluetooth speaker just dropped to $239.99 on Amazon, a $60 savings from its usual price.
This stylish speaker delivers 60W of power, supports high-res LDAC audio, and comes with an internal battery for easy wireless use.
It's a bit hefty at 3.7kg but adds a cool vibe with ambient lighting.
Ivory ES300 leather finish and connectivity
The Ivory version stands out with its leather finish and metal grille, channeling those classic Marshall looks.
You get plenty of ways to connect: USB, aux, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and AirPlay 2 for multi-room setups, though there's no water or dust resistance.
Sound-wise, it packs a punch with a 30-watt woofer and two 15-watt tweeters for crisp bass and smooth treble.
The controls are simple to use but skip the physical buttons some other brands offer.
Overall: solid design, great connectivity, strong audio, all at a friendlier price right now.