Edtech startup Yolearn.ai joins NVIDIA's Inception program
Yolearn.ai, a Noida-based edtech startup, just got accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program—a worldwide support network for AI startups.
This means they'll get access to cutting-edge tools, discounts on NVIDIA tech, and up to $100K in cloud credits to help them grow faster.
Voice-first AI tutors
Yolearn.ai stands out for its voice-first AI tutors that chat with students in real time.
These smart tutors use visual sketchpads, adapt to emotions and learning pace, and personalize lessons based on each student's needs and goals—making learning way more tailored than old-school batch classes.
A billion AI buddies by 2030
Since launching, Yolearn.ai has already attracted over 50,000 Android users in its first month and over 10,000 early web users globally.
Their goal? To have a billion AI-powered learning buddies by 2030.