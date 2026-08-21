Edward Kang, 17, wins $175,000 for RetinaMind autism ADHD detector
Technology
Edward Kang, a 17-year-old senior at Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, New Jersey, built an AI tool called RetinaMind that scans eye images to help detect autism and ADHD.
His project stood out among more than 2,600 applicants at the 2026 Regeneron Science Talent Search, earning him second place and a $175,000 prize.
RetinaMind uses GradCAM, needs more research
RetinaMind uses smart tech like GradCAM to highlight which parts of the retina matter most for its predictions.
While it's still in early stages and needs more research before doctors can use it, the tool could one day make early diagnosis much faster than current long behavioral tests.
Edward's heading to MIT this fall to keep working on cool ideas in AI and neuroscience.