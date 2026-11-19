Edward Markey sets deadline separating Google AI from K-12 search
US Sen. Edward Markey wants Google to split up its AI features, like Gemini and Guided Learning, from the Search tools used in K-12 schools, setting a deadline of November 30, 2026.
The goal is to let schools use Google Search without automatically turning on these AI extras.
Markey and other lawmakers are worried about students getting easy access to AI tools at school.
Markey cites lawsuit, seeks Google study
Markey pointed out a lawsuit filed by a family where a 13-year-old was able to use Google's AI on her school-issued Chromebook, even though the Gemini app was blocked.
He is asking Google to research how safe and helpful these tools really are for students and wants it to provide information on safety measures and educational effects.