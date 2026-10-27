Edward Tian helped create GPTZero warns graduates overrelying on AI
Technology
Edward Tian, who helped create the AI detector GPTZero, says he's deeply concerned about how much the internet now relies on AI-generated content.
He worries that people, especially people who finished university after ChatGPT's launch, are losing their writing and editing skills because they're leaning too much on AI tools.
Edward Tian at Superhuman stresses communication
Tian, now working at Superhuman on responsible AI use, thinks strong communication is more important than ever.
If he could do college again, he'd major in journalism and minor in computer science, a reminder that being able to write well is just as valuable as tech skills in today's world.