Egypt fossil suggests larger North African role in human origins
Technology
A fossil just found in Egypt is challenging the long-held view that East Africa is the most likely birthplace for human beings.
Published in Science, the study links this fossil to primates related to us, showing that North Africa played a bigger part in our story than we thought.
Discovery challenges East Africa focus
Most discoveries have focused on Ethiopia and Kenya, but this find suggests early ancestral evolution may have spread out over a much wider area.
It's a reminder that there's still a lot to learn, and that places like North Africa deserve more attention when it comes to uncovering our roots.