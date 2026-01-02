Eight caves found on Mars—could they hold clues to alien life?
Scientists from China and Italy have discovered eight caves, each ranging from tens to over 100 meters across, on Mars, possibly carved by ancient water.
These "skylights" were spotted in the Hebrus Valles region using data from NASA's Mars missions.
The big question: could these caves be hiding signs of life?
What makes these caves special?
Each cave is massive—some over 100 meters wide—with steep walls and step-like debris, but no signs of volcanic activity or impact craters.
Minerals like limestone and gypsum found nearby suggest the area was once covered by lakes or seas more than 3.5 billion years ago.
Why are scientists excited?
The caves go deep enough to shield anything inside from harsh Martian radiation and storms.
They're also accessible for future robots or drones, making them perfect spots to search for ancient microbes or biosignatures that might have survived since Mars was wetter—and maybe even alive.