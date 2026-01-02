Zoho's Arattai is getting payments and Android TV support
Zoho's chat app Arattai is about to let you send money right inside your chats—a feature founder Sridhar Vembu just teased after a user asked for it.
The update is likely intended to make chatting and paying friends or family way easier, all in one place.
Why try Arattai?
Arattai packs group chats for up to 1,000 people, voice and video calls, Stories, Channels, and even Zoom-style Meetings.
It also offers "Pocket" for keeping private notes or reminders secure.
While WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption for texts (which Arattai doesn't yet), Arattai stands out with its unique features and flexibility.
Now on Android TV—share the big screen
You can now use Arattai on Android TV to view and share media with family.
And soon, you'll be able to pay friends without ever leaving the chat—making it a handy all-in-one app for staying connected.