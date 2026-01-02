Gaganyaan mission: ISRO sets 1st uncrewed launch for 2026

What's new and what's next

This upcoming mission will test essential tech like safe crew module recovery and low earth orbit insertion—think of it as a dress rehearsal before sending astronauts.

ISRO has already nailed key safety tests, including a splashdown system with 10 parachutes.

Plus, Gaganyaan has grown from three missions to eight (now featuring plans for an Indian space station), and six launches are lined up soon—so there's a lot more action coming up in India's space journey.