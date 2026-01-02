This chip implant can wirelessly stream your thoughts to AI
Columbia University scientists have built a tiny chip, called BISC, that can send your brain signals wirelessly to computers, including those running AI models—no wires needed.
It's about the size of a postage stamp and was tested on pigs and primates, showing it can reliably record and transmit neural signals.
What makes the BISC chip special?
BISC packs 65,000+ electrodes into a super-thin design, letting it record and send tons of brain data at high speeds.
It doesn't just read signals; it can also send tiny electrical pulses back into the brain—all while connecting wirelessly to computers.
Why should you care?
This tech could help people with conditions like ALS or blindness communicate or control devices just by thinking.
Clinical trials for epilepsy are already in the works, so we might see real-world impact sooner than you'd expect.