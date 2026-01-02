This chip implant can wirelessly stream your thoughts to AI

BISC packs 65,000+ electrodes into a super-thin design, letting it record and send tons of brain data at high speeds. It doesn't just read signals; it can also send tiny electrical pulses back into the brain—all while connecting wirelessly to computers.

Why should you care?

This tech could help people with conditions like ALS or blindness communicate or control devices just by thinking.

Clinical trials for epilepsy are already in the works, so we might see real-world impact sooner than you'd expect.