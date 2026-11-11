EkaCare named tech partner for National Health Authority Voice Scribe
EkaCare, a Bengaluru-based health AI company, has been selected as a technology partner for the National Health Authority's new AI Voice Scribe tool.
This project, part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, will use Amazon Web Services to turn doctors' spoken consultations into neat digital notes, so doctors can spend less time typing and more time with patients.
Voice Scribe supports 15-plus Indian languages
EkaCare landed the role. The Voice Scribe works in 15-plus Indian languages and plugs right into hospital systems, keeping data secure within NHA's own airgapped secure environment.
The big goal? Lighten doctors' paperwork load and make healthcare smoother for everyone.