El Nino Kelvin wave could raise California sea levels 1-foot
Technology
A giant, slow-moving wave of warm water, called a Kelvin wave, is heading for California's coast, thanks to an intense El Nino.
Experts say it could push sea levels up by about one foot for months, which means more coastal erosion and stronger storms are likely on the way.
Ecuador sea levels nearly 15-inch
This Kelvin wave has already raised sea levels in places like Ecuador by nearly 15-inch higher than average, and high tides there are even higher.
Scientists expect these unusual conditions to stick around until at least early spring 2027, so California could be in for some wild winter weather and flooding risks.
Keeping an eye on these waves is key to staying prepared.