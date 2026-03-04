El Nino likely to emerge by mid-2026: WMO

El Nino's potential impact

If El Nino hits during India's monsoon season (June-September), it could mean weaker rains—bad news for farmers and water supplies.

On a bigger scale, El Nino can push global temperatures even higher and trigger more extreme weather.

The WMO says it will be carefully monitoring conditions and urges national services, decision-makers and climate-sensitive sectors to use seasonal forecasts for preparedness, as these changes could affect everything from food production to daily life.