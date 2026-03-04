El Nino likely to emerge by mid-2026: WMO
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says we're heading for a shift from La Nina to neutral weather conditions by mid-2026, but multiple models favor development of El Nino after July (i.e., in the later half of 2026), according to the WMO.
El Nino is known for shaking up global weather and could push global temperatures higher as we move through 2026.
El Nino's potential impact
If El Nino hits during India's monsoon season (June-September), it could mean weaker rains—bad news for farmers and water supplies.
On a bigger scale, El Nino can push global temperatures even higher and trigger more extreme weather.
The WMO says it will be carefully monitoring conditions and urges national services, decision-makers and climate-sensitive sectors to use seasonal forecasts for preparedness, as these changes could affect everything from food production to daily life.