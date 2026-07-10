El Nino returns faster and could peak at 3.6°C RONI
Technology
El Nino is back and moving faster than ever. Pacific Ocean temperatures are already well ahead of past years.
Experts say this could mean more wild weather worldwide, from heavy rain and floods to droughts and storms.
The developing 2026-27 El Nino could peak at 3.6°C RONI, topping a mark that's stood since 1877.
Scientists warn 2°C exceedance, US floods
California and the southern US have seen some of their worst floods during strong El Ninos, so there's real concern about more extreme winter rains ahead.
Globally, scientists warn we might temporarily cross two degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures in 2027, which could bring even hotter heat waves, tougher droughts, and heavier downpours, all made worse by climate change stacking on top of El Nino.