El Nino returns faster and could peak at 3.6°C RONI

Scientists warn 2°C exceedance, US floods

California and the southern US have seen some of their worst floods during strong El Ninos, so there's real concern about more extreme winter rains ahead.

Globally, scientists warn we might temporarily cross two degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures in 2027, which could bring even hotter heat waves, tougher droughts, and heavier downpours, all made worse by climate change stacking on top of El Nino.