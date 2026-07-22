Elbit Systems unveils kit turning merchant ships into drone carriers
Technology
Elbit Systems of Israel just revealed a kit that can turn regular merchant ships into drone carriers.
With this setup, these ships can launch and recover Hermes 650 Spark drones.
Think of it as a modern twist on World War II cargo ships turned aircraft carriers.
It's all about meeting today's demand for large-scale drone operations at sea.
Ships carry 9 to 12 drones
Each converted ship can carry nine to 12 drones, which are controlled remotely from the ground thanks to satellite technology; no need for big command centers on board.
This could seriously shake up naval missions, letting everyday cargo vessels double as high-tech drone platforms.
Elbit has said it proposes converting "standard commercial merchant ships."