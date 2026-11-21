ElevenAI desktop app turns voice into meeting notes recorded locally
ElevenAI is a desktop app that turns your voice into organized meeting notes and action items: no meeting bots needed.
You can dictate in 90+ languages, and it works for both in-person and virtual meetings.
Plus, all audio is recorded privately on your device, so your transcripts stay with you.
ElevenAI cleans speech and fixes punctuation
Using ElevenAI is simple: hold a key and talk into any app. It cleans up your speech by removing filler words and fixing punctuation automatically.
If you think faster than you type (don't we all?), this means you leave meetings with ready-to-use follow-up drafts, so you can focus more on decisions, not just documentation.