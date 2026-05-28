ElevenLabs licenses Lee's voice and image for digital revival
Technology
Marvel legend Stan Lee, who passed away in 2018, is getting a digital revival thanks to an AI project announced by ElevenLabs.
They have teamed up with Stan Lee Universe (from Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment) to officially license his voice and image.
Now, fans will get to hear Lee's classic phrases like "Excelsior!" brought back for new digital projects.
Lee Book Club debuts 'Treasure Island'
The AI-powered Stan Lee will narrate books and pop up in other creative works.
Plus, the "Stan Lee Book Club of the Month" launches in June with Treasure Island as its first pick.
Fans can even use comic panel templates to make their own visuals inspired by his legacy, just for fun, not profit.