Elizabeth Warren among lawmakers opposing Google's $10 million Spirit data purchase
Technology
Google's plan to buy Spirit Airlines's massive stash of internal data for $10 million is facing heat from more than 120 US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren.
The data, snagged after Spirit shut down in May, is meant to help train Google's AI, but lawmakers want sensitive employee information kept out to protect privacy.
Google says data will be scrubbed
We're talking about 100 million emails and 500 million Teams messages. Google says no personal information will change hands, promising a third party will scrub the data first.
Still, union leaders are worried about worker privacy, and another AI firm even offered $7.5 million just for the employee data.
Meanwhile, JetBlue got approval to buy Spirit's LaGuardia slots as all this unfolds.