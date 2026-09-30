Eloelo Group launches Dolphin AI at FICCI FRAMES 2026
Eloelo Group just launched Dolphin AI at FICCI FRAMES 2026. Originally built for its own massive video needs, it's now open to creators and teams.
The platform makes the whole process, from writing scripts to editing, way easier and keeps your shots looking smooth and consistent.
Dolphin AI preserves continuity across videos
Dolphin AI uses natural language prompts and ready-made templates so characters and settings stay consistent across videos. It works with multiple AI models (even ChatGPT), giving creators more flexibility.
Chief Technology Officer Sagar Gaonkar says, "We don't think the future of creative software is about choosing a winner among models. It is about building a layer that can understand the creator's intent, decompose the work, use the right models for each part, and preserve continuity as those parts come back together."