Elon Musk alleges Starlink aided Ukraine drone strikes, Kyiv denies

Elon Musk claims Ukraine used Starlink's satellite internet for "drone strikes," which he says goes against the service's terms.

Musk described a "loophole" that was "closed last week," and Ukraine's access to Starshield was slowed.

Ukrainian officials pushed back, saying regular Starlink can't run drone missions unless it's connected to Starshield, and former Ukrainian advisor Serhii Sternenko said using civilian Starlink for drone missions was technically impossible.