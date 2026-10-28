Elon Musk alleges Starlink aided Ukraine drone strikes, Kyiv denies
Elon Musk claims Ukraine used Starlink's satellite internet for "drone strikes," which he says goes against the service's terms.
Musk described a "loophole" that was "closed last week," and Ukraine's access to Starshield was slowed.
Ukrainian officials pushed back, saying regular Starlink can't run drone missions unless it's connected to Starshield, and former Ukrainian advisor Serhii Sternenko said using civilian Starlink for drone missions was technically impossible.
Starshield and Starlink lifeline for Ukraine
Starlink, especially the military-grade Starshield, has been a lifeline for Ukraine, helping intercept Russian drones and keep troops connected on the battlefield.
This dispute highlights just how much modern wars rely on tech like Musk's satellites and how one company can shape what happens far from home.