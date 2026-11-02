Elon Musk calls out OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over RAM
Technology
Elon Musk just called out OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after Altman said using RAM in personal computers is "quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used five percent of the time" during a recent podcast.
With a global RAM shortage making headlines, Altman's comment definitely raised eyebrows.
Musk meme highlights OpenAI co-founders rift
Musk responded with a meme saying, "The people deserve to have their RAM too!" and "Seriously," Musk agreed in response to an X user's comment.
This back-and-forth highlights the growing rift between the two OpenAI co-founders, especially as Altman pushes for more centralized, cloud-based tech while Musk champions user freedom.