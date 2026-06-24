Elon Musk confirms SpaceX AI satellite project name 'Starmind'

Solar-powered satellites with advanced AI processors

Starmind satellites will be packed with advanced processors for things like AI inference and query processing, all powered by solar energy, so they do not rely on Earth's data centers.

The first prototypes are set to launch in early 2027, with mass production kicking off soon after.

By using Starship rockets, SpaceX hopes to send dozens of these satellites into orbit per mission and help meet the world's growing need for powerful AI infrastructure.