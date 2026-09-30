Elon Musk, Donald Trump join White House discussion on AI
Technology
Elon Musk and Donald Trump joined US officials and tech leaders at the White House to chat about how AI and robotics are shaking up the workplace.
Musk reassured everyone that these tools aren't just about cutting jobs: they're set to change how work gets done across all kinds of industries.
Donald Trump directs 'super intelligence' usage
Trump pushed for more data centers and showed off a new AI tool aimed at improving government services.
Still, most people aren't totally convinced: 73% in a recent poll said AI companies need to do more to keep things safe.
Trump directed federal agencies to use "super intelligence" rather than "artificial intelligence" in government references.