Elon Musk expands X Money to US X Premium users Technology Jun 26, 2026

Elon Musk has expanded access to X Money on his platform X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter).

Right now, only some U.S.-based X Premium users get to try it out, letting them send, receive, and store money directly in the app.

It's all part of Musk's big plan to turn X into an "everything app" where you can chat, shop, and pay, all in one place.