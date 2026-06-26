Elon Musk expands X Money to US X Premium users
Technology
Elon Musk has expanded access to X Money on his platform X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter).
Right now, only some U.S.-based X Premium users get to try it out, letting them send, receive, and store money directly in the app.
It's all part of Musk's big plan to turn X into an "everything app" where you can chat, shop, and pay, all in one place.
X Money runs on Visa Direct
X Money runs on Visa Direct for near real-time transfers with regular currency (no crypto yet), and the company has lined up over 25 state licenses to keep things legit.
If things go smoothly with more testing and regulatory checks, expect a wider launch soon, and maybe new features like creator tips or subscriptions down the line.