Elon Musk introduces SuperGrok Lite, a budget-friendly AI tool
Technology
Elon Musk just dropped SuperGrok Lite, xAI's most affordable subscription yet, at $10 a month (about ₹830).
The goal? Make AI content creation, like images and short videos, way more accessible for anyone curious about trying out generative AI, without the steep price tag.
Musk announced the move on X, aiming to open up AI tools to a wider crowd.
What's in the Lite plan?
This plan lets you make basic AI images and 6-second videos in 480p, with a set number of creations each day.
You also get longer chat sessions than the free version and access to one AI agent.
It's designed for casual users or creators who want to experiment with AI without going all-in on premium plans, a nice middle ground if you're just getting started or don't need pro-level features.