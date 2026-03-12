Elon Musk launches Macrohard, an AI-only software company

Elon Musk just introduced Macrohard, a new software company that runs entirely on AI. The name pokes fun at Microsoft and reflects Musk's belief that software firms don't need physical hardware anymore: AI can do it all. Macrohard is part of xAI's push to build a fully AI-powered business.

Macrohard's tech backbone is xAI's Colossus 2 data center Macrohard's trademark was filed in August 2025 and covers tools for speech, text, and even video game design—all powered by AI.

The tech backbone is xAI's Colossus 2 data center in Tennessee, with large-scale GPU capacity.

Musk says that xAI could outpace every competitor in raw AI power.

Tesla cars could be used as distributed computing nodes Here's the wild part: parked Tesla cars across North America could be used as distributed computing nodes while sitting idle (roughly 50-80% of the time).

Plus, Macrohard is seeking additional funding or GPUs to scale up.