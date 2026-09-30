Elon Musk mocks Delta for picking Amazon Leo over Starlink
Elon Musk just had some fun at Delta Airlines's expense after it chose Amazon's Leo over his Starlink for in-flight Wi-Fi.
He quipped on X that "Best way to sandbox an AI is to put it on a Delta flight - it will have no chance of accessing the Internet!"
Basically, he's saying Delta's planned Amazon Leo Wi-Fi might leave you (and your AI) stuck offline.
Delta picks Amazon Leo for Wi-Fi
Delta plans to roll out Amazon's Leo Wi-Fi on about half of its fleet, targeting 2028 to start offering Leo in-flight Wi-Fi, teaming up with Amazon for future upgrades.
Meanwhile, United Airlines already has Starlink on more than one-third of its fleet.
Delta said, "This agreement gives us the fastest and most cost-effective technology available to better connect the world today, and it deepens our work with a global leader that shares our ambition to build what's next. ", doubling down on its long-term vision for better in-flight internet.