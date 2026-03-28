Elon Musk moves to shake up xAI as founders depart

SpaceX rumored to be eyeing IPO

Kroiss led pretraining projects, while Nordeen (who previously helped Musk with big layoffs at Twitter) handled operations.

Their departures coincided with SpaceX bringing xAI and X (formerly Twitter) under the same corporate umbrella; no explicit plan to merge the businesses has been stated.

This all comes as SpaceX is rumored to be eyeing a public offering, signaling even bigger shifts ahead for Musk's companies.