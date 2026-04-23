Elon Musk pauses Optimus demos over fears of tech theft
Elon Musk is hitting pause on showing off Tesla's robot, Optimus, because he's worried rivals could steal its tech, especially with how fast robotics are moving in places like China.
He's called Optimus Tesla's "biggest product ever," but says the real details will stay secret until production is much closer.
Tesla targets Fremont 1 million, Texas 10 million
Tesla wants to start making Optimus at its Fremont factory by late July or August, with some tweaks needed to the current setup.
There's also a second assembly line planned for Texas by 2027.
The goal? Up to 1 million robots a year from Fremont and an ambitious 10 million annually from Texas once things really get going.
Optimus runs hours unsupervised with Grok
At launch, Optimus could handle basic tasks for several hours without management oversight and won't need much supervision.
It'll interact kind of like a manager, getting extra help from Grok, a chatbot built by Musk's AI company xAI, to make things smoother.