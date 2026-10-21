Elon Musk predicts mass and energy could replace money
Technology
Elon Musk just shared a pretty wild prediction: thanks to AI, robots, and even space tech, he believes traditional money might become irrelevant in the future.
On "The Builders" podcast, Musk talked about a world where what really matters is stuff like mass and energy, not cash, especially as we look toward living on other planets.
Musk: AI could make work unnecessary
Musk says AI and robots will handle most work way better than humans can, making things cheaper and freeing people up to focus on what they actually enjoy.
He's even suggested that saving for retirement might not matter much if technology keeps moving this fast: imagine a world where you don't have to work just to survive.