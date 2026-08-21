Elon Musk pushes Starlink to connect phones in Indian villages
Technology
Elon Musk is making another push to launch Starlink's satellite internet in India, focusing on villages and hard-to-reach places where regular internet just doesn't cut it.
He says Starlink's direct-to-device feature could even let your phone get online far from any cell tower, which could be a game-changer for remote communities.
Starlink seeks Gen 2 approval
Starlink recently sent a new application to Indian regulators after its first try hit some technical snags.
The updated plan asks for approval to use its latest Gen 2 satellites, aiming to help close the digital gap in rural areas.
Supporters are hoping the government will speed up approvals so more people across India can get connected soon.