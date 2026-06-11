Elon Musk reveals SpaceX plan for 1 million AI satellites

SpaceX plans factory by end 2027

These satellites will come loaded with solar cells, radiators, and laser links so they can handle heavy computing tasks in space.

SpaceX aims to build a special factory for them by the end of 2027.

Musk said a lot of the needed technology has already been made for Starlink V3 satellites, and they'll be launched using Super Heavy and Starship rockets.

With experience managing more than 10,000 Starlink satellites already, SpaceX is gearing up for even bigger things in orbit.