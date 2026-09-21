Musk's The Boring Company to build a hyperloop in Texas
What's the story
Elon Musk has said that his tunneling start-up, The Boring Company, is working on a "simple precursor Hyperloop" connecting Austin and San Antonio. The ambitious project aims to cut down the travel time between the two cities to under 30 minutes. The Boring Company's X account shared Musk's statement, expressing excitement at the prospect of building this massive infrastructure project.
Company history
The Boring Company has seen little progress on projects
Despite having announced several projects, including tunnel systems in Chicago, Los Angeles, and between New York City and Washington DC, The Boring Company has not seen much progress.
However, it does have a working transportation system that combines tunnels and surface routes in Las Vegas.
The company recently raised $3 billion in a round led by the United Arab Emirates.
Future
Musk's comments were in response to an AI-generated video
Musk's comments about the potential Austin-San Antonio Hyperloop came as a response to an AI-generated video showing a generic sci-fi future with human colonies on other worlds.
He re-shared the video and said, "This is the future we shall bring into being."
However, some critics have argued that Musk's vision of the future appears to be inspired by pulp science fiction and comic books.