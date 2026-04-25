X launches XChat, a standalone messaging app to rival WhatsApp
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has launched a standalone messaging app called XChat. The new app is currently available for iPhone users and is designed to offer a dedicated space for private messaging, file sharing, and audio/video calls with their contacts on the platform. The launch of this new app marks a shift in X's broader strategy under Musk's leadership.
App features
App comes with disappearing messages, screenshot blocking
XChat comes with a bunch of handy features like disappearing messages, message editing and deletion, and screenshot blocking. It also promises that every message is end-to-end encrypted with a key pair unique to you, protected by a PIN that never leaves your device. The app description on the App Store reads, "Chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation. No ads. No tracking. Fully end-to-end encrypted."
Strategic change
Shift in X's strategy under Musk
The launch of XChat marks a departure from Musk's earlier vision of X as an all-in-one "everything app" that would integrate messaging, payments, shopping, creator content, and AI. Instead of offering all services under one roof, the company is now breaking them down into dedicated apps. This way, XChat becomes the go-to platform for messaging while payments are being tested separately but haven't been made public yet. Notably, it will replace the Communities feature as well which is being discontinued.
Twitter Post
XChat app is currently available on iOS
Chat with anyone on X.— XChat (@chat) April 24, 2026
Completely private.
Now on your home screen.
Download for iOS: https://t.co/wBBfjJyJmu pic.twitter.com/u0QeGs1Z3D