X launches XChat, a standalone messaging app to rival WhatsApp

XChat comes with a bunch of handy features like disappearing messages, message editing and deletion, and screenshot blocking. It also promises that every message is end-to-end encrypted with a key pair unique to you, protected by a PIN that never leaves your device. The app description on the App Store reads, "Chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation. No ads. No tracking. Fully end-to-end encrypted."

Strategic change

Shift in X's strategy under Musk

The launch of XChat marks a departure from Musk's earlier vision of X as an all-in-one "everything app" that would integrate messaging, payments, shopping, creator content, and AI. Instead of offering all services under one roof, the company is now breaking them down into dedicated apps. This way, XChat becomes the go-to platform for messaging while payments are being tested separately but haven't been made public yet. Notably, it will replace the Communities feature as well which is being discontinued.