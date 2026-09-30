Did Elon Musk buy 'dot.com' domain to troll OpenAI?

The dot.com domain was acquired by xAI in July, as per the Whois domain owner registry.

While this could be a regular purchase to avoid potential misspellings of "bot," it has also raised eyebrows.

Notably, xAI doesn't own other similar typo domains like vot.com, which is up for sale.

This has led to speculation that Musk or his team might have bought the domain specifically to troll OpenAI over its new product name.