xAI turns to fossil fuels to power massive AI expansion

Elon Musk 's xAI has turned to fossil fuels for its data centers, a surprising shift for a company. The company is using unregulated natural gas turbines and plans to acquire more at a cost of $2.8 billion. This move seems to contradict Tesla's long-standing commitment to transitioning from a hydrocarbon-based economy to one powered by solar electricity.

Energy choices SpaceX's massive Cybertruck order raises questions Despite spending $697 million on Tesla Megapacks, xAI hasn't purchased a significant number of solar panels from Tesla. The company's energy strategy has raised eyebrows, especially considering SpaceX's recent purchase of 1,279 Cybertrucks for $131 million. While Musk is known for his clean energy initiatives, this latest move by xAI has left many questioning the future direction of his companies in terms of renewable energy adoption.

Solar ambitions Space-based solar power as an alternative SpaceX is interested in space-based solar power, with the company claiming that these arrays can generate "more than five times the energy" of their terrestrial counterparts. This is due to constant exposure to sunlight. As AI data centers face challenges on Earth, Musk and other tech leaders are considering large server farms in space powered by this continuous sunlight. However, there are still many hurdles to overcome for this ambitious project.

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Future outlook Musk's AI energy needs projection is staggering Musk is worried that AI computing needs will soon outpace our capabilities on Earth. The SEC filing from xAI mentions "terawatt-scale annual AI compute growth," which will need an equivalent power supply. This projection is staggering when you consider that the world's data centers currently consume about 40 gigawatts (GW) of power. Musk's thinking here is based on first principles, assuming future demand and working backward to estimate potential energy needs.

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