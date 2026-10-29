Elon Musk says AI abundance would render saving money pointless
Elon Musk thinks the future could look very different. He says we might not need to save money or stress about financial planning anymore.
His idea? Thanks to AI and robots, there could be so much stuff made for everyone that basic needs like food and housing are just taken care of.
He says, "Saving money for the distant future is pointless with the advent of super intelligent abundance," and shared on X that it could make saving for the future a thing of the past.
Musk foresees work optional with AI
Musk believes that in this world, working would be a choice, not a necessity, because AI would handle jobs.
By 2036, he predicts money will not matter as much, and AI will outsmart humans in around five years and create more goods than people can use.
If his vision comes true, AI and robots could provide people with almost anything they need.