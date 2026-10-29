Elon Musk says AI abundance would render saving money pointless

Elon Musk thinks the future could look very different. He says we might not need to save money or stress about financial planning anymore.

His idea? Thanks to AI and robots, there could be so much stuff made for everyone that basic needs like food and housing are just taken care of.

He says, "Saving money for the distant future is pointless with the advent of super intelligent abundance," and shared on X that it could make saving for the future a thing of the past.