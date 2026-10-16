Elon Musk says AI catching up to humans in design
Elon Musk just acknowledged that AI is catching up to people when it comes to making design and style decisions.
This follows a comment from Benji Taylor, Head of Design at X and SpaceXAI, who recently wrote on X and pointed out that language models are getting surprisingly good at picking up on human taste.
Basically, AI is moving quickly into areas we once thought were only for humans.
Elon Musk envisions universal high income
Musk imagines a world where AI and robots make life easier for everyone: think goods and services become nearly free, and work becoming optional thanks to a "universal high income."
Not everyone agrees though; leaders like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman see AI more as a way to help people work better, not replace them.
The big question: will AI just boost what we do, or totally change how we live and work?