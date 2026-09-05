Elon Musk says AI could eventually solve chess, Chess.com disputes
Elon Musk stirred things up online by saying artificial intelligence (AI) could "chess will be fully solved one day." but Chess.com quickly pushed back, calling it a "skill issue."
Their debate got people talking about whether computers can actually crack every possible chess move or if the game is just too complex, even for super-smart AI.
Chess.com says possible games exceed atoms
Chess.com argued that solving chess would mean mapping out every possible game, which it says is way more than the number of atoms in the universe.
Musk replied that there are far fewer legal positions, and advanced AI might find shortcuts humans can't imagine.
The argument even got a little personal when Musk joked he was debating with an intern.
Chess.com clarified it was a full-time employee running its account.
Many social media users seemed to side with Chess.com on this one.