Elon Musk says AI could eventually solve chess, Chess.com disputes

Chess.com argued that solving chess would mean mapping out every possible game, which it says is way more than the number of atoms in the universe.

Musk replied that there are far fewer legal positions, and advanced AI might find shortcuts humans can't imagine.

The argument even got a little personal when Musk joked he was debating with an intern.

Chess.com clarified it was a full-time employee running its account.

Many social media users seemed to side with Chess.com on this one.