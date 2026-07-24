Elon Musk says AI could surpass humans in 5 years

Musk sees huge potential for AI to make life better for everyone but warns there's a 10% to 20% chance it could go badly wrong if we're not careful.

He has spoken with other tech leaders, like Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis, and encouraged keeping regular conversations going to set safety standards and keep things in check.

Still, Musk doesn't want us to stop developing AI, he just wants it done right, saying that AI must be developed in a way that is safe and aligned with human values.