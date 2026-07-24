Elon Musk says AI could surpass humans in 5 years
Elon Musk thinks artificial intelligence might be smarter than us in just five years. In a chat, he said AI could surpass the combined intelligence of all humans within roughly five years.
While Musk admits this is exciting, he's also pretty clear that we need to build AI safely and ethically, and that teamwork across different industries is key to making sure things don't go off the rails.
Musk warns AI faces 10%-20% risk
Musk sees huge potential for AI to make life better for everyone but warns there's a 10% to 20% chance it could go badly wrong if we're not careful.
He has spoken with other tech leaders, like Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis, and encouraged keeping regular conversations going to set safety standards and keep things in check.
Still, Musk doesn't want us to stop developing AI, he just wants it done right, saying that AI must be developed in a way that is safe and aligned with human values.