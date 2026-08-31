Elon Musk says AI will outdo humans digitally next year
Elon Musk says that by the end of next year, AI will be able to handle any digital task better than humans.
He shared this on X after Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch highlighted how smart AI is getting at spotting security flaws.
Musk made it clear he's talking about digital skills only, not physical tasks like building things.
Guillermo Rauch warns of AI exploits
This whole conversation started when a serious software bug was found, and Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch suggested it could mark the first real-world sign that an AI system did not just identify a bug but may also have exploited it.
He warned that in the near future, "everything hackable will get hacked," as AI gets even better at breaking into systems.
Even Google co-founder Larry Page predicted these superhuman hacking abilities years ago, and with recent rogue AI incidents from big tech companies, concerns are definitely growing.