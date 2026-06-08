Elon Musk says energy shortage hinders AI centers outside China

Musk says orbital solar powers AI

Musk isn't convinced other countries can keep up without a serious boost in energy production.

He joked, "How are you going to turn the chips on? Magical electricity fairies?"

Looking forward, he thinks space could become the best place for AI data centers within three years.

Solar panels in orbit can make way more energy than those on Earth since there is no atmosphere or nightfall, and space doesn't need expensive battery storage either.