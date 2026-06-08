Elon Musk says energy shortage hinders AI centers outside China
Elon Musk says a global energy shortage is making it tough to build AI data centers outside China.
In an interview with podcaster Dwarkesh Patel, he pointed out that while AI chips are being made faster than ever, most countries just don't have enough electricity to power them, except China, which is ramping up its energy supply and staying ahead in the AI game.
Musk says orbital solar powers AI
Musk isn't convinced other countries can keep up without a serious boost in energy production.
He joked, "How are you going to turn the chips on? Magical electricity fairies?"
Looking forward, he thinks space could become the best place for AI data centers within three years.
Solar panels in orbit can make way more energy than those on Earth since there is no atmosphere or nightfall, and space doesn't need expensive battery storage either.