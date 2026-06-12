Elon Musk says Moon could host massive AI data centers
Technology
Elon Musk thinks the Moon could be the next big home for AI. He says Earth just doesn't have enough energy or resources to keep up with future AI growth.
Right now, we can only support about 1 terawatt of AI computing each year, which won't cut it as demand explodes.
Elon Musk: Moon 1,000 terawatts possible
Musk believes the Moon's unique conditions, like low gravity and no atmosphere, make it perfect for launching massive AI data centers into deep space without rockets.
Plus, he points out that lunar materials could be used to build solar panels and cooling systems right there.
As Musk puts it, "But we can do 1,000 terawatts or more from the Moon," opening up huge possibilities for future tech.