Elon Musk says Moon could host massive AI data centers

Elon Musk: Moon 1,000 terawatts possible

Musk believes the Moon's unique conditions, like low gravity and no atmosphere, make it perfect for launching massive AI data centers into deep space without rockets.

Plus, he points out that lunar materials could be used to build solar panels and cooling systems right there.

As Musk puts it, "But we can do 1,000 terawatts or more from the Moon," opening up huge possibilities for future tech.