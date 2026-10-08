Elon Musk says oligarchs are holding up Starlink in India
Elon Musk is frustrated that Starlink still isn't live in India, even though the company has followed Indian laws for five years.
He recently posted on X, hinting that powerful business interests (what he called "oligarchs") are holding things up to protect their own turf.
Meanwhile, Starlink is licensed in more than 165 countries but can't get a license here.
Starlink secures permits, awaits Indian clearance
Starlink has secured a satellite communication permit and authorisation from India's space regulator, but is waiting on final security clearance from the Indian government, a delay other satellite internet players like Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite are also facing.
SpaceX vice president for Starlink business operations Lauren Dreyer shared at India Mobile Congress that they're ready to launch as soon as they get approval and have signed letters of intent with the state governments of Maharashtra and Meghalaya to explore connectivity for remote communities and public institutions.
For now, it's a waiting game with regulators.